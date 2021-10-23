Road sign bungle sees Yorkshire sign erected in Lincolnshire
Residents in a North Lincolnshire village have been left feeling a little disorientated after a road sign was erected welcoming people to Yorkshire.
The mysterious sign, which can be seen by motorists entering Sandtoft, appeared earlier this week.
One resident said it was about 150m (492ft) from the original Welcome to North Lincolnshire sign - on the same side of the road.
Some have suggested it is the work of contractors unfamiliar with the area.
The local authority, North Lincolnshire Council, said it was unaware of the sign, while the neighbouring authority, Doncaster Council, has yet to respond to a request for comment.
Posting in a local Facebook group, one resident said it appeared the sign had been put up on the wrong side of the road and facing the wrong way.
'Waste of money'
However, some, including Steve Dale, who is originally from Yorkshire, welcomed the move.
"Glad about it. I get some right stick about moving to Lincolnshire and I argue that its still Yorkshire as my address... has a Donny [Doncaster] postcode," he wrote.
"I'm hoping they move the county lines a couple of miles to make it official."
Others were quite happy to remain in Lincolnshire, blaming the Yorkshire council for the error.
One just said whoever was responsible, it was "a waste of money".
Sandtoft is on the the Isle of Axholme, an area of North Lincolnshire comprising a number of communities, including Sandtoft, Haxey, and Epworth, on the border with South Yorkshire.
The name Isle is given to the low-lying area as each town or village was once built on dry, raised ground in the surrounding marshland, before it was drained.
Sandtoft boasts what is claimed to be the world's largest collection of trolleybuses, while Haxey is well known for its annual medieval mass scrum game, which dates back to the 14th Century and involves patrons pushing a leather tube to one of a number of North Lincolnshire pubs.
Actress Sheridan Smith, originally from Epworth, started her career performing gigs in the local area.
