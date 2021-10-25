Beverley's new Dunelm store to open in former Debenhams site
An empty former Debenhams shop in Beverley is to get a new lease of life as another department store.
Homewares retailer Dunelm is to take over the site in the East Yorkshire town's Flemingate development.
The centre's owners Wykeland Group said the new two-storey shop was expected to open "just before Christmas".
The arrival of Dunelm is expected to create about 40 jobs, and building work should begin in the next few weeks, said Wykeland.
Debenhams has closed all its stores after last-ditch efforts to rescue the 242-year-old business failed in December.
Dunhelm, which has 170 outlets in the country, has leased the 41,000 sq ft Flemingate store.
Dominic Gibbons, of Hull-based Wykeland, said Debenhams' closure had "created a highly-desirable retail opportunity in a prime location".
Mr Gibbons added that footfall in the centre was "well ahead of pre-Covid levels".
