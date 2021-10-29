Cleethorpes 'goose killer' van man case reviewed
- Published
Police are investigating an incident in which a man appeared to drive his van into a flock of geese, killing one and injuring others.
The collision at Cleethorpes Boating Lake on Sunday was captured on camera and posted on social media.
Humberside Police originally said the driver, who was "extremely remorseful", would not face charges.
However, in a later statement the force said it was conducting a "thorough review" of the incident.
One animal welfare group in the town described the original decision not to prosecute as "a deflating result for wildlife".
Ch Insp Paul French appealed for witnesses to the incident.
"We understand the emotions and impact that this incident has had and we would like to thank everyone for assisting with our enquiries," he said
"A thorough review of the incident continues, with a number of active enquiries progressing."
In a statement on their Facebook page, Cleethorpes Wildlife Rescue said: "This is a deflating result for wildlife, not only on this occasion, but for all the cases of abuse that occur."
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.