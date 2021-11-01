Hull bus stop destroyed in a Halloween arson attack
- Published
A bus shelter in Hull was set on fire by a gang of youths in a "disgraceful" attack on Halloween, a councillor has said.
Councillor Mark Ieronimo said that several wheelie bins were stolen from houses on Gower Road before being taken to the bus stop and set alight.
Mr Ieronimo said it was one of a number of arson attacks that have plagued the area.
He is calling for action from the police and the city council.
Video footage posted on social media showed the flames engulfing the structure and smoke drifting towards houses.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Mr Ieronimo and his fellow Pickering Ward Liberal Democrat councillor Holly Burton have held meetings with officials from Hull City Council.
"People cannot continue to run roughshod in our community. It is unfair to residents who just want to get on with their lives.
He added that the anti-social behaviour was now moving from Gower Park into local residential areas.
"In the last fortnight, we have even met with the portfolio holder for parks and shown them first-hand the issues residents are facing," he said.
"We have demanded they invest in the park and park security and address the lack of investment in areas like ours outside the city centre.
"The council needs to match our commitment, financial and moral, as councillors to the area to address these issues."
The BBC has contacted Hull City Council and Humberside Police for a response.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.