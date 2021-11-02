Miscarriage support group helps us to carry on, say members
- Published
A group of 18 women who have between them suffered 86 miscarriages meet each month to offer support and raise awareness about recurrent baby loss.
The Chasing Rainbows charity was set up two years ago by Samantha Catanach from Hull, as she wanted to help other women through her own experience.
She had five miscarriages, and now has a son and a daughter - but is passionate about supporting others.
"It is very much about hope and carrying on," she said.
Since the charity and support group was founded there have been seven rainbow babies - a child born following a loss - among the women in the group.
Ms Catanach said: "The group is made up of people who have gone on to have a rainbow baby, those that haven't yet. and people that are still trying or going through loss currently.
"We all stick together to support each other because we don't want anyone to be the one that's left behind."
Group member Becky Anderson said she was in a lonely place after her second miscarriage.
"I didn't really know how to deal with things. I felt as though something was wrong with me," she said.
Kate Herring added: "Miscarriage is really hard, it's isolating, it's lonely, but not many people understand, but that group of women really understand and without them, I really don't think I would be here."
Steph Johnson is now mum to baby Matilda, who she says is a "symbol of hope" to other women in the group.
She said: "I just cherish her more than I think I would have done otherwise.
"She is just everything to me and it just proves to me and other people and the other ladies in the group that you should just keep going, and you don't know what's round the corner."
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.