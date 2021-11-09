Arctic Corsair: Hull trawler dry-docked ahead of restoration
An historic fishing trawler has been dry-docked for the first time in more than 25 years for restoration work.
Arctic Corsair, Hull's last sidewinder trawler, is to be repaired as part of the city's £30m maritime regeneration project.
The vessel has been put in dry dock after being towed from its previous berth in Alexandra Dock to Dunston's shipyard at William Wright Dock.
Restoration work on the 61-year-old trawler will take about 12 months.
A spokesman for Dunston's said it took about five hours to drain the dock ahead of inspection, but that the process "went very well".
The renovated trawler is to be part of a visitor attraction opening in 2023 at North End Shipyard in the city centre, along with the refurbished Spurn Lightship.
The Arctic Corsair, which previously opened as a visitor attraction on the River Hull in 1999, was caught up in the Cod Wars with Iceland in the 1970s.
It also broke a record for landing the most cod and haddock caught in Russia's White Sea in 1973, according to National Historic Ships UK.
