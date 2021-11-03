Zane Poles: Grimsby teacher receives MBE for lockdown meal deliveries
- Published
A teacher who delivered school meals on foot to children during lockdown has been presented with his MBE.
Zane Powles, 48, from Grimsby, began helping families who needed free school meals when the first lockdown was announced in March 2020.
Mr Powles, assistant head at Western Primary School, was awarded the honour in October 2020 and collected it in a ceremony at Windsor Castle.
He said receiving the MBE from Princess Anne was an "awesome" honour.
"I'm unbelievably proud, what a day," he added.
"I'm obviously excited to go and collect the MBE, that's awesome and I'm so honoured," he said.
"I don't think the kids are aware, but the staff have been great and I wouldn't have been able to do what I did and deliver the meals if it wasn't for them."
The former Grenadier Guardsman said he had delivered about 15,000 meals, walking more than 900 miles, during lockdown.
He was appointed MBE for his services in the Queen's Birthday Honours in October 2020.
A Windsor Castle spokesperson said investitures had now resumed after being paused because of Covid.
In August, the father-of-three completed a 1,500-mile cycle ride to castles across the UK and Ireland, raising more than £5,000 for charities which provide free meals for disadvantaged children during school holidays and provide recreational opportunities for students with special needs.
