Jason Clark death: Stabbing followed drug-taking at Hull flat
- Published
A row over missing tablets ended with a father and son high on illegal drugs stabbing a man to death, a murder trial jury has heard.
Jason Clark, 40, was found fatally injured outside a flat on Beech Close, Hull, at 07:15 GMT on 9 March.
Hull Crown Court heard he had been knifed 15 times in his chest, back and abdomen.
Patrick William Clayton, 54, and Patrick Sean Clayton, 26, of Beech Close, both deny his murder.
Opening the prosecution case, Nicholas Campbell QC said 999 crews called by a concerned neighbour discovered Mr Clark dead when they arrived at the scene.
Both father and son were living at the one-bedroom flat along with a third man, a friend of the older Mr Clayton.
It appeared Mr Clark was known to the Claytons and had come to stay two days earlier, the court was told.
Mr Campbell said the third resident had been woken by an argument at about 06:00 GMT, describing the atmosphere as "hostile".
The man added that "all three were under the influence of drugs".
A row over missing tablets had ended with Mr Clark punching the third man after the father and son implied he may have taken the pills.
The resident then left the building shortly afterwards.
'Profuse bleeding'
Mr Campbell said the evidence would show Mr Clark and Patrick Sean Clayton had been out stealing the previous evening before returning home to consume a "substantial quantity of drugs" with the older Mr Clayton.
"All three of them had been taking Spice and a host of other substances," he said.
Mr Campbell said it was the argument over the missing pills which had continued, leading to Mr Clark being stabbed multiple times.
He said the attack would have created "profuse bleeding, both internally and externally" and that afterwards Mr Clark had been dragged out of the flat and left on the landing.
The father and son were arrested that morning, after police noticed the blood trail from the flat door.
The case continues.
