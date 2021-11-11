Extra police patrols tackle Hull Boothferry arson and violence
Plain-clothes police officers are to patrol a city estate targeting youths involved in anti-social behaviour.
It follows a series of arson attacks and violence directed towards fire crews on Hull's Boothferry estate.
Officers believe the incidents, in the Gower Road area of the estate, have involved a group of about 30 "core" offenders aged between 11 and 18.
Insp Craig Mattinson said: "We've identified those that are involved. We've made a number of arrests."
He added that dispersal orders had also been put in place allowing officers to move individuals on.
The situation had got worse in recent weeks which had led to the neighbourhood policing team receiving additional resources, Insp Mattinson said.
"We've also got plain-clothes officers that will be in and around the area."
Insp Mattinson said the force had been targeting the area for several weeks before the Bonfire Night weekend, which saw fire fighters attacked.
"We've had to gather intelligence to find out who the offenders are. We are pretty certain we know most of those now," he said.
The force was working with parents, as some of those involved were too young to face criminal proceedings, but others did face possible criminal prosecution, Insp Mattinson added.
He appealed to parents in the area to make sure they knew where their children were at night.
In some instances, he said, children had been taken home by an officer following a breach of a dispersal order to find the parents were not at home despite the late hour.
He said officers had achieved some successes through engaging with parents on the estate.
"Some parents have been really positive. They've chastised their children and we don't see those children out again."
