Scunthorpe shooting: Jamie Burke denies attempt to kill policeman
- Published
A man has denied attempting to murder a police officer who was shot at in the street during a pursuit.
Jamie Burke, 29, of no fixed abode, also denied three further charges when he appeared via videolink at Hull Crown Court.
He pleaded not guilty to possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, possession of ammunition and possession of a firearm when prohibited for life.
He was further remanded until his trial which was set for 24 January.
The plain-clothes police officer was fired at in Glebe Road, Scunthorpe, on 26 July. He managed to escape unhurt.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.