Boothferry estate: Children quizzed over Hull arson attacks
- Published
Children as young as eight have been involved in a spate of anti-social behaviour plaguing an estate.
The Boothferry estate, in Hull, has seen a string of arson attacks in recent weeks, with reports of missiles being thrown at fire crews.
Humberside Police said children aged between eight and 14 were getting caught up in the trouble.
Supt Matthew Peach said officers were trying to engage with families to give youngsters a "second chance".
But he warned there would be "no third chance" if they continued to commit anti-social acts.
Supt Peach said officers had visited the homes of 14 children to discuss recent events and to remind parents of their responsibilities.
Recent arson attacks in the Gower Road area are believed to have involved a group of about 30 "core" offenders, including teenagers.
The force has also made a number of arrests.
Terry Sullivan, from the HU4 Community Network, said the situation was "pretty grim at times".
"They seem to be getting worse, the fires are getting bigger and more frequent - they're burning bus stops down, pinching bins and insulting people.
"People feel threatened," he added.
Supt Peach said anti-social behaviour was not unique to the estate, but it was important to ensure the community was safe to go about their business.
Appealing to those involved, he said: "If your grandma lives in this area - would you want her to be frightened of walking to the shops?
"I really hope you wouldn't," he added.
