Breighton airfield crash: Pilot dies in light aircraft landing
A pilot has died in a light aircraft which caught fire after crashing in East Yorkshire.
The pilot got into difficulty while trying to land at Breighton airfield in Bubwith on Sunday, police said.
Emergency services were called to reports of the crash just after midday, but on arrival found the plane had set alight on impact.
One occupant, believed to be the pilot, did not survive. An investigation into the cause of the crash is under way.
A Humberside Police spokesman said: "The individual's family has been notified and are being supported by officers.
"Investigations into the events leading up to the incident are ongoing."
The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) said it had sent inspectors to the crash site to gather evidence.
The aircraft wreckage will be taken to the AAIB headquarters in Farnborough for detailed examination.
