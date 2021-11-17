Hull Queens Gardens £12m project approved
Plans for a £12m regeneration of Queens Gardens in Hull have been approved.
The gardens are the city centre's biggest green space at more than eight acres (three hectares) and the site was once the UK's largest dock but was filled during the 1930s.
There had been objections to the planned felling of many of the garden's mature trees.
Hull City Council said: "For every tree removed, three trees will be planted in the gardens and in other locations".
The plans included rebuilding of the perimeter walls and new pieces of public art in the space and improving its ability to host large-scale events.
Preparatory work has already started after pre-planning support was granted in December.
One unnamed objector wrote that removing mature trees from the site "for purely aesthetic reasons is lunacy and a massive backward step".
An online petition against any tree felling at the site had been signed by almost 1,500 people.
Councillor Daren Hale, leader of Hull City Council, said the refurbishment was "much needed".
The plans incorporated eco-friendly features including electric charging points for taxis and the introduction of plants and trees to increase the gardens' biodiversity, said the council.
The refurbishment is part of the Hull: Yorkshire's Maritime City project and it will link the Maritime Museum to the North End Shipyard which are at opposite ends of the park.
Hull City Council's planning committee voted unanimously in favour of the application on Tuesday.
