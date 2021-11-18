Messingham body: Man's death treated as unexplained by police
- Published
The death of a man whose body was discovered in a North Lincolnshire village is being treated as unexplained, police say.
Humberside Police said officers were sent to a property on Brigg Road in Messingham at 05:30 GMT after concerns were raised for the occupant's safety.
On arrival, it was found that the man had died, the force said.
A police cordon remains in place and members of the public have been asked to avoid the area.
In a statement, a force spokesperson said: "Officers are investigating the man's death, which is currently being treated as unexplained."
