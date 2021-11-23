A63 crash: Three dead in East Yorkshire collision and fire
Three people have died following a car crash and fire in East Yorkshire, police have confirmed.
The collision happened on the A63 near Melton at about 22:00 on Monday when a white BMW collided with a grey Peugeot before setting alight.
A woman and two men were pronounced dead at the scene, while a third man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.
Anyone who saw what happened has been asked to contact Humberside Police.
Specially-trained officers have been assigned to help individuals involved and their families, the force added.
The A63 was closed for several hours in both directions while investigations were carried out.
The eastbound carriageway reopened just before 07:30 GMT on Tuesday.
However, the westbound carriageway remains closed between the A15 and the junction with the A1034.
Motorists have been advised by police to avoid the area.
