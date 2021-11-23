Humber bridge plans to remove toll booths
The Humber Bridge is to remove its toll booths under plans for a new payment system.
It is hoped a "free flow" of traffic would significantly reduce journey times, the Humber Bridge Board said.
Staff working in the booths would be offered a new role on the crossing, it said.
Andrew Arundel, chief operating officer of the bridge, said the project was in the very early stages and would take time to introduce.
The bridge moved to cashless payment in December 2020.
Motorists pay £1.50 for a one-way car journey across the bridge or £1.35 for drivers using an electronic tag introduced in 2015.
The middle lanes on the approach to the northern end of the bridge do not have any booths and can be used by drivers with a tag.
Customers without a tag pay via contactless payment terminals outside the toll booths.
David Hooper of Hull & Humber Chamber of Commerce, who uses the bridge regularly, said: "It's an interesting idea and anything that speeds up traffic is welcome.
"However, a lot of the drivers using the bridge are not from the local area, freight drivers in particular and paying while on the road could be problematic for them."
Mr Hooper, the director of external affairs for the chamber, said it would still like the bridge toll lowered to £1 to make it cheaper for a crossing.
The tolls were halved in April 2012 after the government cut £150m from the bridge's outstanding debt.
Councillor Sean Chaytor, who is chair of the bridge board, said the new system would have a "huge, positive impact" on crossing times.
Mr Arundel stressed the new plans would not bring mean any disruption for motorists in the near future.
The proposed changes would include a new website that would offer ways to pay including for those who prefer not to pay online, said the bridge board.
