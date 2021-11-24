BBC News

Fire breaks out sending large plumes of smoke across Hull

Published
Media caption,
The fire service has advised people to close windows due to a large amount of smoke

A huge fire has broken out near Hull, sending flames and large plumes of smoke into the air across the city.

The blaze is believed to be at the Thompson Plastics factory near Hessle, about eight miles (13km) west of Hull city centre.

People living nearby have also reported hearing loud bangs in the area.

Humberside Fire and Rescue Service said it was in attendance and has advised residents to keep windows and doors closed.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter
Image caption,
Plumes of smoke can be seen across the city

The BBC understands a number of houses on Buttfield Road are being evacuated.

Anthony Whitley, who lives in Hessle, said he saw the roof of the factory near Saxon Way go up in flames.

Caroline Frost, a manager at the Hessle Pre-School Nursery, said: "It's quite scary actually, you can hear the explosions.

"It is a huge plume of black smoke so we're just moving as quickly as we can to get things organised."

Image source, Anthony Whitley
Image caption,
People have reported hearing "loud bangs and explosions"
Image source, Becky B
Image caption,
The blaze is believed to have started at a plastics factory near Hessle

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.