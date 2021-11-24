A63 Crash: Watchdog to probe police pursuit before fatal collision
- Published
The police watchdog is to investigate a crash in which three people died after it emerged one of the cars involved was being pursued by officers.
It happened on the A63 in East Yorkshire on Monday when a BMW collided with a Peugeot before setting alight.
A woman and two men died at the scene, while a third man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said the inquiry was in its early stages.
"We were notified by [Humberside Police] that two cars had been involved in the collision during the evening of 22 November and that police vehicles had been involved in a short pursuit at different stages prior to the incident," an IOPC spokesman said.
"Our thoughts are with all of those affected by this tragic incident where sadly three people have died and a fourth remains in a critical condition.
"Our investigation is in its very early stages."
Rob Clark, whose wife Alison, 43, was killed in the crash, said her death had robbed their nine-year-old daughter, Emily, of "her world".
"The fact that her mum won't be there is heart-breaking, is absolutely heart-breaking," he said.
"That for me is the biggest tragedy of all of this, it's personally a massive tragedy for me and the family, but for Emily it's her world."
Mrs Clark was driving home from the supermarket when her Peugeot was involved in the crash.
Mr Clark, who said his wife worked as an accountant and helped run the finances at a local church and school, added: "She was absolutely community minded. She had the biggest heart in the world.
"She was compassionate, she was spiritual. She cared deeply about people and animals, but she also had an incredible capability, she was business minded. She combined those two things together. She would understand and listen to people but then she had a solution. She would help them."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.