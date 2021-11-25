Care home fraudsters jailed for £400,000 care home con
- Published
A couple who swindled at least £400,000 out of two councils with fake invoices for care home work have been jailed.
Agency bosses Dimitiri and Claire Reeder claimed hundreds of hours were worked by their staff over a four-year period, police said.
The husband and wife of Kingsway, Cottingham, East Yorkshire, were convicted of fraud at Hull Crown Court.
Mr Reeder, 40, was jailed for six years while Mrs Reeder was sentenced to four years and nine months in prison.
Humberside Police said the couple submitted fake invoices totalling a minimum of £400,000 but the total fraud was likely to be much higher.
Det Insp Ben Robinson said: "Following a lengthy and complex investigation yesterday's sentencing is welcomed. The only place Clare and Dimitri deserve to be is jail.
"They abused their position of trust; these monies should have been used as intended - to benefit and care for some of the most vulnerable and needing members of our community in a time of austerity.
"Fraud is never a victimless crime and can be extremely distressing and upsetting time for those involved, especially when the level of offending is as vast as this."
