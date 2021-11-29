A63 crash: Fourth person dies after East Yorkshire crash
- Published
A fourth person has died following a car crash and fire in East Yorkshire.
The collision happened on the A63 near Melton last Monday when a white BMW collided with a grey Peugeot before setting alight.
The female driver of the Peugeot, named as Ali Clark, died at the scene, along with two men who were in the BMW.
Humberside Police said a third man, who had been travelling in the BMW, died in hospital as a result of his injuries on Saturday.
Rob Clark described his wife in a Facebook tribute post as "a beautiful soul".
"As well as being my guiding star, love and best friend, she was a wonderful mum," he said.
Anyone who saw what happened has been asked to contact Humberside Police.
The force said it had referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) due to an active police operation in the area before the collision.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.