Fishmongers' Hall: Steven Gallant hopes he 'inspired prisoners'
A freed convicted murderer who tackled the Fishmongers' Hall attacker hopes his experience has "inspired prisoners" wanting to turn their lives around.
Steven Gallant was serving a life sentence when he helped to stop the terror attack on 29 November 2019.
He was on day release to attend a prisoner rehabilitation conference and tackled Usman Khan, who stabbed Jack Merritt and Saskia Jones to death.
"You can do something bad and do something good," said Mr Gallant.
Khan was fended off by attendees at the event using a chair, a fire extinguisher and a narwhal tusk grabbed from the walls of Fishmongers' Hall in central London.
Mr Gallant helped to wrestle the attacker to the ground and held him down on London Bridge along with John Crilly and Darryn Frost before Khan was shot dead by armed police.
Mr Gallant was jailed for 17 years in 2005 for the murder of ex-firefighter Barrie Jackson in Hull.
Speaking to Channel 4 News, Mr Gallant, who was freed over the summer, said: "[Khan] came towards me and he opened his jacket and showed me what was an explosive belt strapped to his waist.
"I think he wanted to scare me off, but he was in the midst of a killing spree - I couldn't just walk away and for some reason I assumed it was fake."
Following a hearing in June, the Parole Board decided Mr Gallant, who had his sentence reduced by 10 months due to his bravery, could be released on conditional licence.
Talking about the moment he was praised by Prime Minister Boris Johnson for his actions, he said: "I think it symbolised a really important moment that captured a lot of people's imagination, in the sense that you can change.
"You can do something bad and do something good, and I hope that it inspired other prisoners."
Mr Gallant, who met Mr Merritt through the Learning Together rehabilitation course, said Mr Merritt had "a profound effect on so many people in the prison system".
"I think the important thing is that those of us who knew Jack and understood his type of work do our best to extract some of that goodness and continue that work in his name," said Mr Gallant.
