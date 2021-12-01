Goole man sentenced over 110,000 indecent images of children
A man who was caught with more than 110,000 indecent images of children has been given a suspended sentence.
Sean Crane, 60, admitted three charges of possessing and making indecent images, along with a further charge of keeping prohibited images of a child.
Hull Crown Court heard he also had more than 200 videos, some showing young boys "in obvious distress".
Crane, of Eastgate, Goole, was sentenced to two years in jail, suspended for two years.
The court heard his offending took place between 2010 and December 2020, when his home was raided by police.
Officers found more than 10,000 images of the most serious category were found stored on a laptop and two USB sticks, along with 15,000 category B images and 85,000 category C images.
More than 200 videos were also found on his devices.
Judge Sophie McKone told him: "For a decade you accessed images of children being sexually abused.
"You clearly sought out these images and, although you may not have touched them yourself, you very much played your part in the abuse of children."
However, she said she had "just come down in favour of suspending" his jail term.
"You are someone who has been socially isolated for a number of years due to divorce, the death of your mother and the loss of your job," she said.
"I accept you have shown genuine remorse and have taken some steps to address your behaviour."
She told the defendant she would not hesitate to send him to prison if his offending continued.
Crane was also made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order and banned from having any unsupervised access with a child for a period of 10 years.
