Multiple System Atrophy: Friends bare all in fundraising effort
A man diagnosed with a brain disorder which affects his speech is raising money to help others access voice banking services.
Fridrik Thorsteinsson runs a seafood company in Grimsby and has been diagnosed with Multiple System Atrophy.
Mr Thorsteinsson has recorded his voice digitally to use in an app when he needs it.
He hopes money raised from a risqué Icelandic-themed calendar will enable others to do the same.
Following his diagnosis in 2019, Mr Thorsteinsson was able to digitally record his voice in both English and Icelandic, known as voice banking, to use when he is unable to communicate verbally.
Along with the staff at his firm, he has already organised a number of fundraising challenges, including skydiving and long-distance walks, raising more than £55,000 for the Multiple System Atrophy (MSA) trust.
But he hopes his latest publication will capture people's imagination and raise both money and public awareness of MSA.
The calendar features Mr Thorsteinsson and his childhood friends in a variety of poses, using such items as wellies and Santa hats to cover up their modesty.
"It made us laugh and hopefully it will make other people laugh as well," Mr Thorsteinsson said.
According to the Multiple System Atrophy Trust, the condition affects about five out of every 100,000 people.
It can lead to loss of balance, lack of coordination and slurred speech.
All proceeds from the calendar will go to supporting the work of the trust, including providing access to voice banking services.
