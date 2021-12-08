Humber Bridge: End of the line for toll booths after 40 years Published 29 minutes ago

Image source, Monty Rakusen/Getty Images Image caption, Bosses say the new system will ease congestion and be greener

For 40 years, staff collecting Humber Bridge tolls have worked from booths, exchanging pleasantries with passing motorists.

But bosses have announced that the pay stations are to be consigned to the history books as part of plans to ease congestion and become greener.

While some have welcomed the move, others are not convinced.

BBC Look North put some of their viewers' questions to Sean Chaytor - chair of the Humber Bridge Board.

Image source, shutterstop/Getty Images Image caption, The structure was awarded Grade I listed status in 2017

Why are you doing this?

"The new system will have a huge, positive impact on crossing times, and with a brand new website dealing with payments, the whole experience of using the Humber Bridge will be significantly improved.

"We need to be in a position where we deliver for businesses and for individuals," Mr Chaytor said.

But ultimately, it's about making sure "we deliver for the planet".

What if I prefer to pay using cash?

Cash payments were halted as a Covid safety measure at the beginning of 2020, a move which has now become permanent.

"We will not be taking cash again," Mr Chaytor said.

What if I can't pay online?

"We are told this will work 99% plus of the time," he said, but for those unable to access the internet, an alternative telephone booking system would be made available as "a fall back".

Why has it taken so long?

One viewer, who supported the idea, questioned why it had been so long coming, citing the Dartford Crossing as an example of where the system was already in use.

Mr Chaytor said they had introduced a tagging option for motorists who wished to set up an account, while still providing a service to other users.

"What we are doing [now] is looking at how we can make it work for everyone," he said.

What about making it free for electric cars?

"That's something that could be considered, but we could potentially have a major problem in quite a short period of time," he said.

"If you get the majority of people using electric cars, how would we be able to pay the bills for maintaining the bridge?," he added.

Image caption, The 1.4 mile-long (2.2km) suspension bridge near Hessle was opened on 24 June 1981

According to the Humber Bridge Board, the system is still in the early design stage and work is unlikely to start for some time.

Those manning the booths would also be offered new office-based roles, it added.

