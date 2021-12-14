Government to 'explore merits' of national fisherman memorial day
- Published
The government has said it will "explore the merits" of having a national memorial day to commemorate those who have died working at sea.
It comes after Hull East MP Karl Turner called on officials to commit funding to facilitate such an event.
He said every year hundreds attended a service to mark Hull's Lost Trawlermen's Day.
The Labour MP said a day for "formal nationwide recognition" was long overdue.
Mr Turner said that in the mid-20th Century, workers were four times as likely to be killed in the fishing industry than working in the UK's coal mines.
"It is the principle of remembrance for those who risked and frequently lost their lives to put the national dish on the table," he said.
He added he was also happy for "any national day to have a different title", to ensure no-one was excluded.
His calls were backed by Conservative MP Sheryll Murray whose husband, a fisherman, died in an accident at sea.
The MP for South East Cornwall said: "There are a lot of fishermen's wives out there who don't have anything other than a memory because they didn't even have their husbands recovered."
In response, aviation and maritime minister Robert Courts told MPs: "I believe that there is merit in exploring further the idea... supported by so many members across this house.
"I would like it very much if all members who have spoken in this debate would be a part of that engagement as we consider this proposal further," he said.
Mr Courts said the government was also "determined" to make the fishing industry safer, and would write to all MPs with "constituency fishing interests" to enable them to share their knowledge on what improvements could be made.
He added that everyone who "turns in for a late night after a fish and chip supper" spares a thought for those risking their lives at sea.
