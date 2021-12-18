Hull: Pedestrian dies after Ferensway junction bus collision
- Published
A pedestrian has died after being hit by a single-decker bus in Hull.
The man was struck on Thursday morning on Ferensway in the city at the junction of Spring Bank and Beverley Road, Humberside Police said.
The force said the pedestrian was taken to hospital for emergency treatment but has since died.
An appeal was made for anyone who witnessed the collision at about 06:45 GMT or may have dashcam footage to make contact with police.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.