Hull: Pedestrian dies after Ferensway junction bus collision

The busy junction was closed on Thursday morning to allow for police investigation work

A pedestrian has died after being hit by a single-decker bus in Hull.

The man was struck on Thursday morning on Ferensway in the city at the junction of Spring Bank and Beverley Road, Humberside Police said.

The force said the pedestrian was taken to hospital for emergency treatment but has since died.

An appeal was made for anyone who witnessed the collision at about 06:45 GMT or may have dashcam footage to make contact with police.

