Hull chip shop customers pay for meals for the homeless
A Hull fish and chip shop is providing hot meals for homeless people with a "chips for chips" scheme.
Customers at Goldenfry buy a £2 golden token which is then donated to buy a meal and drink for rough sleepers.
Michelle Rennison, who runs the restaurant with husband John, said the scheme was proving popular with customers.
"We get people coming in and buying five and six at a time and leaving them on the counter," she said.
"We're actually giving away more than £2-worth of food, but it's helping the homeless and keeping them warm."
Mrs Rennison said they were inspired after seeing a news report about a similar scheme in Bristol.
'Something to help'
She said up to 20 people per week were taking up the offer of free meals and added that with the takeaway being located in the city centre there were a lot of rough sleepers on the streets nearby.
"If it's a really cold day we will go out go and see them and ask them 'do you want any hot food or any hot drinks?'," she said.
"They absolutely love it. They are so, so, happy you know that somebody is doing something to actually help them."
"Anything we can to help really. Because nobody should be cold and hungry in this climate and it's bad enough with Covid with everybody not having any money."
The couple said they planned to run the scheme throughout the year.
