Stephen Bellamy murder: Two convicted over garden fork stabbing
Two men have been convicted of "brutally" murdering a man with a garden fork following a row.
Stephen Bellamy, 33, died in hospital two days after he was stabbed in the head by Stephen Beach, 40, in Grimsby in April, Humberside Police said.
Beach and his accomplice, Luke Teague, 39, fled the scene following the attack on Rutland Street.
The pair had denied murder but were both found guilty after a trial at Hull Crown Court.
Detectives said Beach had got into an argument with Mr Bellamy on 24 April before the victim was followed and attacked by the pair.
Det Sup Christine Calvert, of Humberside Police, said: "Firstly, I would like to acknowledge and commend the courage and strength Stephen Bellamy's family have displayed throughout the course of this investigation and trial.
"This was a brutal and cowardly crime carried out by Beach and Teague and it will have understandably shocked and saddened the community.
"I hope these individuals are now facing a significant prison sentence, and this goes some way to providing closure for Stephen's family, and offers reassurance to the community that the pair cannot cause any further harm."
Beach, of Ashbourne Court, Scunthorpe, and Teague, of Runswick Road, Grimsby, are due to be sentenced on 13 January 2022.
