Covid: Hull's MKM Stadium hosts mass walk-in vaccine centre
A one-day walk-in coronavirus vaccine clinic has opened at Hull's MKM Stadium to help reach the target of giving all adults boosters before the new year.
Hull's NHS Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) said the stadium would be open from 13:30 to 17:00 GMT on Thursday.
Booster shots were on offer for over-18s and first and second vaccine doses for those aged 12 or over, it added.
The MKM Stadium, off Walton Street, is home to Championship side Hull City and rugby league team Hull FC.
The CCG said only the Pfizer vaccine would be available, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Beverley Racecourse is also being used on Thursday as a walk-in venue for Covid vaccines, along with Willerby Methodist Church and Cottingham's Darby and Joan Hall.
The Ennerdale Leisure Centre, in Sutton Road, will also open as a walk-in clinic until 15:00 GMT on Christmas Eve for last-minute jabs.
People in East Yorkshire had previously faced a journey out of the county to Grimsby, Doncaster or Rotherham if they wanted to get a vaccine without an appointment, the CCG said.
Other vaccination sites in the East Riding available for pre-booked jabs were in Bridlington, Cottingham, Driffield, Goole, Hessle, Hornsea, Market Weighton, Willerby and Withernsea, it added.
Meanwhile, GP surgeries offering pre-booked vaccines in the East Riding were to be found in Brough, Gilberdyke, Goole, Hedon, Howden and Snaith.
Across the UK, the Covid booster programme continues, with 968,665 doses administered on Tuesday.
Daily Covid-19 cases in the UK have exceeded 100,000 for the first time, government figures show, with 106,122 cases announced on Wednesday.
