New Year Honours: Van-Tam leads Lincolnshire honours
- Published
Prof Jonathan Van-Tam has been knighted in the New Year Honours list for services to public health.
Prof Van-Tam, who lives near Boston, Lincolnshire, became a household name through his regular appearances at Downing Street Covid press briefings.
A devoted supporter of his hometown's team, his colourful football metaphors have helped to win him an army of fans.
He is joined on the list by sporting stars from the region and people recognised for their community work.
Prof Van-Tam, England's deputy chief medical officer, became a regular feature at coronavirus briefings, with many praising how he explained scientific concepts.
The football-loving professor, who is an avid Boston United fan, is also known for his straight-talking advice.
Elsewhere, Paralympian Christopher Skelley, 28, has been appointed a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE).
The Hull athlete, who started to lose his sight when he was 17, moved to Walsall when he was 19 to train full-time at the British Judo Centre of Excellence.
Since then, he has been crowned European Champion, won two World Championship bronze medals, and won gold at this year's Tokyo Paralympics.
"Winning the medal and everything that's come after it, it's just been such an honour to represent my country and represent Hull," he said.
The world number one added it had been "one of the best years" of his life, topped off with an MBE.
"To get this has been amazing, it's such a huge honour to be given an MBE and I feel so privileged to be given this award.
"You don't expect to be given anything. I do judo because I love doing judo. Judo has saved me from a dark period of my life. I just do the sport I love," he added.
Also recognised with an MBE for services to boxing and the community is Mike Bromby, aged 60, from Bilton, East Yorkshire.
The former boxer has been with St Paul's Boxing Academy in Hull for more than 50 years, training more than 100 national champions and Olympic champion Luke Campbell.
"It's not just about coaching champions," he said.
"A lot of work I do is to try and get people on track and give them confidence.
"Everybody counts. Whether they're going to compete or not, you give them your voice and your time and try to guide them," he said.
Talking about the honour, he added: "It hasn't really sunk in yet, [but] it's a lovely achievement and a great thing for my father who isn't here anymore.
"I take after my mum and my dad and hold the same values in life," he added.
Paul Hugill, owner and head chef at The Priory Hotel in Louth, Lincolnshire, was also awarded an MBE for services to people with learning difficulties.
Of the hotel's 25 staff, 80% have learning difficulties and are employed across all aspects of the business.
More recently, he also launched the Neighbours Kitchen, which has provided thousands of free meals during the coronavirus lockdown.
Speaking to the BBC, Mr Hugill said he "cried and danced around the kitchen" when he was told about the honour.
"Not for me, but for all the team involved and for all the people who have supported us, this is recognition that what we do matters," he said.
Mr Hugill said he hoped it would help to kick-start plans for a new community hub to enable them "to touch more lives".
"That's where my heart is right now," he said, adding: "I've been trying to work on it for the last two years, but now this gives me that push."
Another recipient recognised for her selfless work was Johanna Belton, aged 54.
She was awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM) for services to the community in Messingham, North Lincolnshire.
She provided hot meals from her cafe twice a week to the over-70s and also visited people whose relatives were not able to.
