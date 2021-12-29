Crossbow law review bittersweet, says partner of murdered man
- Published
The partner of a man murdered by a crossbow-wielding neighbour has welcomed a review into ownership rules.
Laura Sugden survived after she and Shane Gilmer, 30, were shot with the weapon in their East Yorkshire home in 2018.
Ms Sugden, 31, has been calling for law changes since the fatal attack.
She welcomed news that Home Secretary Priti Patel had ordered a review into stricter controls on the weapons, but said it was a "bittersweet" moment.
Ms Patel made the announcement after the arrest of a teenager found in the grounds of Windsor Castle on Christmas Day while allegedly in possession of a crossbow.
The Met Police is also reviewing a video that appears to show a masked figure holding a crossbow and saying they wanted to "assassinate the Queen" in a "revenge" mission.
Ms Sugden said the home secretary had told her in the summer that she would not review the legislation.
She said: "I am delighted to hear Priti Patel is going to review the current rules, I'm just saddened that Shane's death and everyone else before and after were not enough for her to look into it.
"It is disheartening to think your family member didn't matter."
An inquest in April found that Mr Gilmer died after neighbour Anthony Lawrence broke into the couple's house in Southburn, East Yorkshire, and lay in wait for them.
Under current legislation, it is an offence for anyone under 18 to purchase or possess a crossbow and for anyone to sell a crossbow to someone aged under 18.
Crossbows may also be considered offensive weapons and are prohibited from being carried in a public place without lawful authority or reasonable excuse.
A Home Office spokesperson said in a statement the department had been instructed to look at possible ways to "strengthen controls" on the weapons.
"Crossbows are subject to controls and legislation is in place to deal with those who use them as a weapon," the spokesperson said.
"At the home secretary's request, we are considering options to strengthen controls on crossbows. Work on this has been ongoing throughout the year, and we keep all relevant laws under review to maintain public safety."
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.