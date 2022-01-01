Boy hit by e-scooter in Grimsby suffers face and leg injuries
A boy has suffered face and leg injuries after being hit by an e-scooter on a pedestrianised street, police have said.
Humberside Police said the five year-old boy was struck on Victoria Street in Grimsby on 27 December.
The force said he was taken to hospital but was now recovering at home.
A spokesman said while the scooters were legal to buy, they cannot be used on roads or pavements and riders doing so could "get a fine and points".
He added that the vehicle which hit the boy was being ridden by a man, but no arrests had been made.
The only e-scooters that can be used on public roads are those rented as part of government-backed trials in more than 30 areas, which currently does not include East Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire.
Road safety organisation Safer Roads Humber said it was working with police to "prevent anyone else suffering from similar injuries or worse".
"This young boy was badly shaken and injured," it said.
"Be aware that privately-owned scooters are restricted for use solely on private land with the permission of the land owner.
"It is illegal to use a privately owned e-scooter on pavements, cycle paths or roads."
