Covid: Northern Lincolnshire and Goole hospital visits restricted
Visiting restrictions have been brought in at hospitals in northern Lincolnshire and East Yorkshire.
Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust, which runs hospitals in Grimsby, Scunthorpe and Goole, said it was in response to "a sharp increase" in Covid cases.
It said the measures were needed to protect patients.
The trust has also urged people to only attend A&E if "absolutely necessary" due to "very high levels of demand".
It said that throughout the pandemic it had done everything possible to accommodate visitors.
However, following "a sharp increase in reported cases of Covid-19 in our area, we have taken the difficult decision to suspend visiting to all but our most vulnerable patients," it said.
Visits to patients receiving receiving end of life care, or patients with dementia or a learning disability will be decided on a case-by-case basis.
The trust said there would also be support for maternity and paediatric visits.
It comes as daily UK Covid case figures exceeded 200,000 for the first time with the spread of the Omicron variant.
North Lincolnshire, which covers Scunthorpe, recorded 1,520 cases per 100,000 people in the week to 31 Dec.
North East Lincolnshire, which covers Grimsby, recorded 1,780 cases over the same period while East Riding of Yorkshire, which covers Goole, recorded 1,506. The average in England was 1,603.
Elsewhere in the region, United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust declared a critical incident because of staff shortages due to Covid-19.
General visiting has also been banned.
