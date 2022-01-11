Humberside Police officer sacked over relationship lie
A volunteer police officer who lied about her relationship with a colleague after he sent her an explicit video has been sacked.
Humberside Police special sergeant Heather Spayne, 24, complained to the force's professional standards unit about the Snapchat message.
A misconduct panel found she did not come clean about their previous relationship when he was investigated.
The panel was told her actions could have cost the officer his job.
The misconduct hearing was told Miss Spayne, who joined the force in 2019, raised a complaint last May after her colleague, known as Officer G, sent her the video of himself.
His actions prompted an investigation and, when interviewed, Ms Spayne claimed they were just friends.
The hearing was told Officer G had said the pair were together for several months but the relationship ended after Miss Spayne told him she was with someone else.
Other officers said the pair appeared to be romantically linked and described how they had been seen kissing passionately on a night out, the hearing was told.
In two statements Ms Spayne, who did not attend the hearing, denied involvement in any relationship or doing anything which may have given Officer G that impression.
'No remorse'
However, messages sent to another police officer made reference to her having "been dumped" by Officer G, the hearing was told.
When questioned by professional standards, Ms Spayne admitted she may have given Officer G a misleading impression.
Delivering her verdict, panel chair Natalie Wortley said Ms Spayne's actions were "deliberate and planned" and could have ended the other officer's career.
She added the volunteer officer had shown no "genuine remorse or insight" and her actions had breached standards of professional behaviour in respect of honesty and integrity.
Ms Spayne was found guilty of gross misconduct and dismissed without notice.
