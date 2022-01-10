NHS transplant car damaged by object thrown from motorway bridge
An NHS vehicle used to carry organs for transplants was damaged after an object was thrown at it from a motorway bridge.
Nobody was injured in the incident on the M180 near Brigg in North Lincolnshire on 7 January.
Humberside Police said it was the second attack in the area in recent weeks.
A brick smashed an HGV's windscreen after being thrown from a bridge above the M181 at Scunthorpe on 19 December.
Karen Quinn from NHS Blood and Transplant, said the driver in the latest incident was on a return journey and was not carrying organs.
"Thankfully, the driver was uninjured and there was no impact on the service despite the car being taken out of action," she said.
"The outcome of the incident could have been much more serious and this is something no driver should experience."
Humberside Police said they were investigating both attacks and appealed for witnesses or dash cam footage.
The force said two people were arrested at the time of the first incident, adding "following an investigation, due to lack of evidence, no charges have been brought against those arrested".
