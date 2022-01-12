No 'direct link' between Yorkshire beaches and mystery dog illness
Tests have found no "direct link" connecting recent illness in dogs and beaches along the East Yorkshire coast, a council has said.
Cases of severe vomiting and diarrhoea have been reported by veterinary businesses in and around Bridlington.
Dog owners have said their pets became ill following beach visits, with the cause of the illness still unknown.
East Riding of Yorkshire Council's coastal services team found "nothing unusual" during recent inspections.
The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) has been made aware and is in contact with the Animal and Plant Health Agency.
The local authority said many dogs in East Yorkshire had recently become unwell even though they had not visited beaches, indicating it may be a "general illness amongst dogs".
Kirsty Salisbury, the council's coastal services general manager, said: "From reports from local veterinary surgeries, the illness they are seeing within dogs and the tests carried out have not provided any direct links with the use of beaches.
"We regularly inspect the beaches for signs of any irregular occurrences and at present there is nothing unusual; however, this will continue to be monitored and action will be taken, if and when necessary."