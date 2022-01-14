Thousands of pigs culled in East Yorkshire due to worker shortage
A shortage of abattoir workers meant 10,000 pigs were culled in East Yorkshire in the run-up to Christmas, a council has heard.
The figures were revealed as East Riding of Yorkshire councillors backed a call to help boost the number of pig farm workers in the region.
Staff shortages were fuelled by Brexit with many workers returning to their home countries, the meeting was told.
The East Riding is one of the largest pig farming areas in the UK.
Councillors backed a motion calling on the Conservative-run authority to write to the government raising concerns for farmers and to explore ways to help, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The motion, tabled by Liberal Democrat councillor Phil Davison, stated an estimated 10,000 pigs had been culled in the region just before Christmas.
He said EU nationals accounted for 60% of local pig processors and because of Brexit, many had returned to Europe.
Mr Davis said the industry was "important to the rural economy of East Riding" and that the government needed to acknowledge the problem.
He added: "It could act by temporary restrictions on imported pork, a longer guaranteed period of work for those migrant workers it should encourage to return and investment in training for workers in the processing chain."
Conservative councillor Charlie Dewhirst, who works for the National Pig Association, said farmers were currently losing around £25 per pig because of worker shortages.
He said measures brought in by the government in October to help the sector had not worked and farmers were left with a huge backlog of pigs.
The government said it would allow 800 foreign abattoir workers into the UK on temporary visas.
In addition, Defra said it was paying abattoirs to slaughter more pigs and hiring cold storage facilities to store the carcasses.
"I spoke to one farmer who currently has 11,000 pigs on his farm which should have gone to market," Mr Dewhirst said.
"There is no end in sight, the numbers keep growing and welfare becomes a concern so they have to make the heart-breaking decision to destroy a perfectly healthy animal."
