Port of Immingham: New £100m freight terminal planned
- Published
A new £100m freight terminal could open in the next three years at one of the UK's biggest ports.
Stena Line and Associated British Ports (ABP) will develop the terminal at the Port of Immingham, creating more than 100 jobs.
It will see the relocation of Stena's current Immingham freight operation to a nearby site, allowing quicker sailing and creating space for larger vessels.
ABP said it hoped the new terminal facilities would open in 2025.
It described the plans as "a significant infrastructure development for the region".
The Swedish ferry company, which currently runs four daily freight services from the Humber to The Netherlands, relocated its Rotterdam freight service to Immingham, the largest port in the UK by tonnage.
It is due to operate the new terminal for the next 50 years.
ABP aims to submit an application for the new site to the Secretary of State for Transport in early summer.
Dafydd Williams, from ABP, called it a "huge boost for trade and a big boost for jobs".
"We're certainly saying at least 100 [jobs], that's a conservative estimate, and there will be jobs in addition to that around the construction of the brand new terminal on the east side of the port," he said.
"We'll be looking to use local labour wherever we can."
Philip Jackson, leader of North East Lincolnshire Council, said the port was already a "world leader".
"It's the largest port by volume of goods through it in the UK, and this planned investment is testament to the work that ABP put in to running it," he said.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.