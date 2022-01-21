Hull family's hunt for doll's house with secret message
A woman is trying to track down her long-lost childhood doll's house after her father revealed he hid a message inside it when he built it decades ago.
Lois Duffield, from Hull, has been searching desperately for her one-of-a-kind doll's house, given to her as a child in 1989 and sold in 2006.
The hunt began after her dad told her he had inscribed a secret message for her under its roof which she never saw.
Ms Duffield said the search for this unique item was "really exciting".
She said the doll's house had been "very special" for her as a child.
"It had beautiful features to it inside. Every room was wallpapered, the kitchen had everything in it: an Aga, a dresser, a dining table."
This very special model home was eventually auctioned off in 2006 following a family house move.
But now, an online plea has been launched to reunite Ms Duffield, who is now 37, with the childhood item so she can finally see the note which has stayed secret for over 30 years.
"I had a girl message me only after an hour of posting. She thought she had the doll's house," Ms Duffield said.
"It was a red/orange colour, but so many similarities it had to be the doll's house."
Her online correspondent had taken the house to a charity shop in Goole where the search went cold, she added.
She said her daughters had joined in the plea to find the doll's house so they, too, could see the message written by their grandfather Robert.
"We'd really like to play with it," they said.
"I would love for them to be able to get the enjoyment out of the doll's house like I did," Ms Duffield added.
"I have asked my dad on a number of occasions if he'd consider building a new house, but sadly the original holds too much sentimental value to him."
She added that her dad was "thrilled" at the search to rediscover this blast from the past, complete with its secret message.
"He's already talking about putting a basement on it, which is something he said he always wanted to do."
