Spurn Point seal pup mauled and injured by dog
A seal pup was mauled by a dog at a beauty spot in the Humber estuary, sparking calls for dog owners to keep their pets safely on a lead.
The seal was rescued on Sunday from Kilnsea at Spurn Point by medics from British Divers Marine Life Rescue.
Emily Mayman, from the group, said the seal had suffered 24 puncture wounds and was found bloody and distressed.
The seal, which has now been called Puck, is being looked after in a short-term care unit.
Ms Mayman said she was helped by volunteers from Yorkshire Wildlife Trust to lift the seal into a rescue vehicle and get him to safety.
She said: "It was then transported for urgent emergency veterinary treatment, where the stressed pup was sedated and had the extensive puncture wounds treated. It's now on medication to help it heal."
The incident was one of at least two reported over the past few days, as another seal was seen to be approached by a dog, which scared it but eventually left it unharmed.
Staff at Spurn Bird Observatory said in a Tweet: "If visiting the area, please keep your dog on a lead at all times and encourage others to do the same."
Meanwhile, birdwatcher Jacob Spinks, 20, tweeted that it was a "pretty horrific day to be a seal pup in Kilnsea" as he described the two incidents at the weekend.
Ms Mayman said anyone who sees a seal at Spurn Point should give it some space.
She said: "Seals often freeze in fear and will react by biting if you are too close. Never chase them back in to water as they may be hauled out to rest and sleep.
"Disturbing them can cause injuries as they rush back to the sea and maternally-dependent pups can become separated from their mothers, leading to stress and potentially abandonment."
