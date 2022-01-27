Calls for councillor to resign after inadequate Ofsted report
A councillor responsible for children's services at a local authority is facing a vote of no confidence.
Conservative Ian Lindley, from North East Lincolnshire Council, claims the heavily-criticised service was already in decline when he took over.
Ofsted issued a damning report in November, saying inadequate services had put children at risk.
The portfolio holder for children and education said fellow councillors were playing a political blame-game.
In November, Ofsted said the children's services at North East Lincolnshire Council (NELC) had "significantly deteriorated" since 2017.
The report "identified widespread weaknesses in assessment, planning and management decision-making, leaving many children at risk of harm".
Labour councillors called for Mr Lindley to step down at a meeting on Wednesday and said his leadership led to "catastrophic failure".
Mr Lindley, councillor for the Scartho ward, said improvements have already been made since the report was published, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
'No quick fix'
"It is disappointing to see a collective finger of blame being pointed at myself tonight," he said.
"I would have much preferred seeing a united front, and a commitment to total cross party support for an improvement journey that is already well under way."
He added: "There is no quick fix to our children's services, and it is not unreasonable to expect an improvement journey of three years."
A government commissioner has been appointed to decide if the council is to be temporarily removed from control of child social care in March.
Councillor Matthew Patrick, leader of the Labour group at NELC, said there could not be change while Mr Lindley remained in charge.
"If I was the portfolio holder when this report came out, I would have offered an apology and resigned immediately. The current portfolio holder has not felt the need to do either."
He also apologised on behalf of the council to anyone affected by the poor services, saying: "I'm sorry that we have let you down."
A vote of no confidence will be held at the next full council meeting in February.
