Norma Waterson: Folk singer dies aged 82
Renowned singer Norma Waterson - matriarch of the "royal family of British folk music" - has died.
Norma, brother Mike, sister Lal formed The Watersons in the 1960s, achieving critical acclaim for their work.
The 82-year-old, from Hull, had been unable to perform for years due to illness and had been in hospital with pneumonia.
Her daughter, the musician Eliza Carthy, announced her mother's death with "monumental sadness" on Sunday.
Alongside cousin John Harrison the three siblings started to perform at venues around Hull in the 1960s and went on to become a celebrated folk group.
With their traditional songs and close harmonies they were "long considered the royal family of British folk music", according to the New York Times.
The family recently appealed for financial help from fans after their income "dried up" due to the Covid crisis.
My beautiful mam passed away yesterday, January 30th 2022.— Eliza Carthy MBE (@elizacarthy) January 31, 2022
More details over on my Facebook page. Very tired today.
“Just a song at twilight”https://t.co/0yXxZpeD1a to support my dad.
😔❤️ pic.twitter.com/dvuTWJgXaW
The combined Waterson/Carthy family has long been a fixture of the UK folk music scene, with Martin Carthy, Norma's Husband, twice winning BBC Radio 2's Folk Singer of the Year Award.
Singer Billy Bragg was among fellow musicians to pay tribute, and said his thoughts were "with Martin and Eliza and the rest of the family".
Very sorry to hear that Norma Waterson, the last of the singing Watersons from Hull, has passed away. She started out as a skiffler and went on to become one of the defining voices of English traditional music. My thoughts are with Martin and Eliza and the rest of the family.— Billy Bragg (@billybragg) January 31, 2022
A plaque to the late Lal Waterson, Norma's sister, was unveiled in September on a house in Hull where she once lived. Many family members were present and sang at the event.
Eliza Carthy and her two children moved back to her North Yorkshire home to help care for her mother more than a decade ago.
Norma, the eldest Watersons sibling, survived both Lal Waterson, who died in 1998, and Mike Waterson, who died in 2011.
