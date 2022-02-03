Hull Albion Square development demolition set to start
Work on a £96m project in Hull city centre is to begin with the demolition of the landmark former BHS and Co-Op buildings.
The Albion Square development is to eventually provide homes, retail and leisure units, offices and a new urban park, according to Hull City Council.
Three existing murals, including the Grade II listed Three Ships, are being retained as part of the scheme.
City council leader Daren Hale said the regeneration was a "key priority".
The Three Ships - also known as the Co-Op Mosaic - is to be incorporated into the new development, alongside two other murals currently located on the upper floors of the building.
Mr Hale, said: "It is a vitally important site, in the heart of our city centre, but it is in desperate need of regeneration."
"This is one of the largest regeneration projects in the north."
Work including removal of asbestos in the building's fabric and retention of the murals, is to be undertaken by VINCI Construction Ltd.
Three Ships, by artist Alan Boyson, depicts Hull's fishing heritage and was originally slated for demolition after the council said it contained "dangerously high levels of asbestos".
Campaigners forced a U-turn, helping it to receive listed status.
The project is also to include solar panels, electric vehicle charging points and a bike hub where cyclists will be able to store bikes.
Demolition is expected to start later this month and take more than 18 months to complete.
Construction is set to start in 2023 and last about three years.
