George Ellis death: Uninsured driver who killed airman is sentenced
An uninsured driver with 17 points on his driving licence who killed an RAF airman who was riding a motorbike in East Yorkshire has been sentenced.
George Ellis, 28, was knocked off his bike on the A1035 near Tickton on Friday 24 July 2020 and later died.
Costel Matei, 26, of Lambton Street, Hull, had previously pleaded guilty to death by careless driving.
He was sentenced at Hull Crown Court on Thursday to four months in prison, suspended for 18 months.
Matei was also banned from driving for two years and received a six-month curfew and community service.
Mr Ellis was out on his motorbike on the way to Fridaythorpe in the Yorkshire Wolds when the crash happened, police said.
Matei was in a traffic queue and, in a bid to get out, and without checking, he drove straight into Mr Ellis, knocking him into the road.
The motorcyclist suffered serious head injuries and was taken to hospital, but he never recovered.
It was later discovered that Matei had no valid car insurance and had collected 17 penalty points on his driving licence.
'No remorse or compassion'
In a statement issued after Matei's sentencing, Mr Ellis' family, from Aldbrough, East Yorkshire, said: "We were devastated Mr Matei had just sat in his car at the scene, leaving George to die on the roadside.
"He didn't even ring for an ambulance or the police on his mobile, and has shown no remorse or compassion in any way since.
"We still can't believe that Mr Matei was allowed to drive with 17 points on his licence."
The family added that Mr Ellis was "such a kind, friendly loving man, always so happy and full of life".
They thanked staff at RAF Leeming, the emergency services and also an off-duty paramedic and a nurse who ran to help Mr Ellis after the crash.
PC Nicholas Ward said Mr Ellis had excelled in the RAF since joining in 2017.
