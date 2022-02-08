Ealand: Man jailed over wrong-way crash killing passenger
- Published
A man who crashed his car, killing his passenger, while racing another vehicle at more than 100mph has been jailed.
Alan Singleton was driving the wrong way on the A18 near Ealand, North Lincolnshire, in July 2020 when he lost control of the car and hit a lamppost.
At Hull Crown Court on Monday, Singleton, 41, from Doncaster, admitted causing the death by dangerous driving of 22-year-old Paul Needham.
He was jailed for seven-and-a-half years and given a driving ban.
Humberside Police said Singleton, of Bootham Crescent, Stainforth, had been speeding on the A18 at about 23:30 BST on 21 July when he approached the roundabout near Ealand.
It was then that he drove in the opposite direction to traffic, crashed and landed in a ditch.
Sally Acomb, from the Humberside force's serious collision unit, said: "Singleton's actions have had a devastating impact on Paul's family.
"He and his partner had two children, one of whom was born just a few months before Paul's death.
"Nothing will bring Paul back for his loved ones, but I hope the sentence goes some way to bringing closure after this traumatic ordeal."
Sentencing Singleton, Judge John Thackray QC told him: "I don't accept that you are remorseful as you seriously considered removing your guilty plea.
"Your first instinct was to lie that you were run off the road. You were racing and you chose to go the wrong way."
Singleton was disqualified from driving for five years and eight months and fined £190 costs.
