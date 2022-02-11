Goole: Ram-raiders target Co-op cash machine
A supermarket in East Yorkshire has been targeted by thieves in an early morning ram-raid in a bid to steal a cash machine, police have said.
Officers were called to a Co-op store on Swinefleet Road in Goole at about 03:45 GMT on Friday.
A group of men in a vehicle caused damage to the outside of the shop in order to remove the ATM, according to Humberside Police.
A cordon remains at the scene and police have appealed for information.
Officers said they were were working "to identify those involved in the burglary".
