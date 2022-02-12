Goole Zeppelin raid: Service marks 100 years of memorial
- Published
A service has taken place to mark 100 years since a memorial was unveiled for those killed in a World War One Zeppelin raid in East Yorkshire.
The memorial in Goole Cemetery commemorates the 16 people who died when a Zeppelin dropped about 60 bombs on the town on 9 August 1915.
On 12 February 1922, people from Goole gathered to see the memorial unveiled. It was fully restored in 2015.
To mark the centenary, a service was held and flowers were laid.
Relatives of Alice and Florence Harrison, who died aged six and four when a bomb was dropped on their house in Belle Vue Terrace, laid flowers at the memorial at 11:00 GMT.
This was followed by a service led by the Reverend Philip Macdonald at Goole Methodist and United Reform Church.
Members of Goole First World War Research Group and the Goole and Howden Branch of the Royal British Legion attended.
Those who died were: Sarah Acaster, 65; Sarah Ann Acaster, 34; Kezia Acaster, 32; Violet Stainton, 18; Hannah Goodall, 74; Alice Harrison, six; Florence Harrison, four; Margaret Selina Pratt, nine months; Agnes Pratt, 36; Alice Elizabeth Woodhall, three; Grace Woodhall, 31; Mary Carroll, 32; James Carroll, 26; Alice Carroll, four; Gladys Mary Carroll, three, and Alice Smith, 17.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.