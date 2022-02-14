Hull Queens Gardens: Work starts on £12m redevelopment
- Published
Multi-million pound work to redevelop the biggest green space in Hull city centre has got under way.
Queens Gardens will be revamped so it will be better able to hold large events and so it can feature art works reflecting the city's maritime history.
The gardens were once the site of the UK's largest dock before they were filled in during the 1930s.
There had been objections to the planned felling of many mature trees in the gardens as part of the new scheme.
But Hull City Council said previously that "for every tree removed, three trees will be planted in the gardens and in other locations across the city centre".
Some of the new trees to be planted would be on the endangered species list and would increase biodiversity and be more able to cope with climate change, the authority said.
During the first phase of the work, the park's cafe building will be demolished and a plaque commemorating the fictional character of Robinson Crusoe relocated.
Daniel Defoe's castaway supposedly sailed from the city in 1651.
Meanwhile, the Queens Gardens bandstand will be moved to Pickering Park and the Rose Bowl Fountain will get a new water system and decorative lights.
Labour council leader Daren Hale described the £12m redevelopment as "a fantastic project that will transform our city centre".
He said: "Queens Gardens is a fantastic urban green space but it is in desperate need of redevelopment and investment.
"I am particularly excited about the planting of already established mature rare trees as part of this development, which will future-proof it to react to challenges posed by climate change."
Work on the gardens is being carried out in two phases, with the first stage due to be completed in June this year. It is expected to be finally completed in late 2023.
The refurbishment is part of the Hull: Yorkshire's Maritime City project and it will link the Maritime Museum to the North End Shipyard which are at opposite ends of the park.
