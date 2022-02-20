Hull Truck Theatre: Play explores company's origins
A new play recreates the early origins of a ground-breaking theatre company.
Hull Truck Theatre was formed by Mike Bradwell in a house on Coltman Street in 1971. He aimed to tell the stories of "real people".
To mark the company's 50th anniversary in 2021, Hull-born playwright Richard Bean was commissioned to create a new play.
On 22 February, 71 Coltman Street opens at the theatre.
"I want to give the Hull audience a great evening out at the theatre and in doing that catch some of the spirit of early Hull Truck," Mr Bean said.
The writer said the comedy aimed to reflect the "barmy company" set up by Mr Bradwell.
"He'd have you doing a kids show in the morning, a 7:30 play and then a late night cabaret in a pub and you wouldn't be getting paid."
He said the show was structured around putting on an early Hull Truck play and he also said he wanted to capture the period.
"I'm from Hull and I remember the early 70s in Hull. I just recognised it, it was like putting on an old cardigan."
In the early days, the company lived and created their work in the rented house on Coltman Street.
Mr Bradwell is at the heart of the play, who, said Mr Bean set up the company because he could not get anyone to employ him to do the theatre he wanted.
"Which was essentially devising and creating plays about the kind of people he knew, real people not kings or middle class leaders of society."
However, he said it was still a risky venture "but Mike's a maverick, he wouldn't be put off by that and it's an extraordinary achievement".
Mr Bean said the establishment of the company had a lasting influence on Hull.
"For a northern city, a tough working city, a port city like that it is so vital for us to have that cultural life.
"Without Mike having set up Hull Truck in 1971 I don't think we would have been City of Culture in 2017."
