Former Grimsby PC Kate Elston charged with misconduct
- Published
A former police officer has been accused of passing confidential information to two members of the public.
Kate Elston was a PC with Humberside Police, based in Grimsby, at the time of the alleged offence.
She was arrested in October 2020 and following an investigation has been charged with one count of misconduct in public office.
Ms Elston is due to appear before magistrates' in Grimsby on Tuesday.
She is alleged to have passed information and intelligence from a police briefing during the course of her duties between February 2019 and September 2020.
The investigation was carried out by Humberside Police under the guidance of the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
It referred the case to the Crown Prosecution Service, which determined Ms Elston should be charged.
